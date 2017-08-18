Everton Boss Koeman Reveals Plan to Involve Sigurdsson Despite Star's Lack of Match Practice

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Gylfi Sigurdsson will take part in Everton's upcoming games despite the club-record signing not being 100% match fit.

The Dutchman spoke to the press (as quoted in the Liverpool Echo) ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Manchester City alongside his new recruit, and revealed that he had no intentions of holding Sigurdsson back until he was fit to start matches.

The 27-year-old has only played one game since returning from his summer break - a friendly against Barnet on 12th July - and both Koeman and the man himself admitted that, whilst Sigurdsson was weeks away from full match fitness, he would play a role in the Toffees' run of tough games.

Koeman said: "We have a tough week coming up and he will be involved in all the games.

We will train tomorrow, he will do a test, but I am not worried about his fitness.

"He is a very important player from set-plays, and he can play behind the striker or he can play in a free role."

Sigurdsson added: "I'm maybe not ready to play 90. I've been training well over the last five or six weeks."

Sigurdsson: "They have always been a tough club to play against, so I'm looking forward to not playing Everton this season!" — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) August 18, 2017

Koeman stated his delight at finally nabbing a player he has longed admired, with his desire to sign the attacking midfielder stretching back to the 54-year-old's spell in charge of Southampton.

He said: "I am very pleased to sign him. He was, from the start of last season, a long time on my list. Now I thought it was possible."

Sigurdsson was quizzed on his thoughts about being Everton's new all-time record buy - his £45m fee eclipsing the £30m paid for Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane earlier in the summer - as well as rumours that his relationship with Swansea boss Paul Clement soured ahead of his switch to Merseyside.

🙌🏼 | Here's the moment Gylfi Sigurdsson met the Everton faithful ahead of kick-off at Goodison. #WelcomeGylfi pic.twitter.com/Hry48cUQpx — Everton (@Everton) August 17, 2017

The ex-Hoffenheim and Tottenham star, however, revealed that he had no reservations about his transfer fee before going on to refute suggestions that he went behind Clement's back to force through a move to Goodison Park.

He added: "I'm not going to lie, it was difficult mentally (waiting on the move). Everton is a big club, an old club in England with good history.

"It's not up to me, how much the club pays for me. I put pressure on myself to play well. Me and Paul and all of the staff [at Swansea] had a really good relationship. There was no going behind each other's backs or anything."