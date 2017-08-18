FanView: Why Tottenham Fans Should Be Encouraged by the Prospect of Davinson Sanchez Signing

So it looks as if Tottenham have finally come alive in the transfer window, with Ajax's Davinson Sanchez heavily-linked with an imminent move to the white half of North London.

Spurs haven't been short on critics for their lack of activity during the summer, with pundits outside the club (and some players within) voicing their disapproval at Tottenham's apparent insistence on standing still in the market.

However, now Mauricio Pochettino's side are set to strengthen an area that is currently light in reinforcements with the addition of one of Europe's top young defenders - centre-back who helped Ajax reach the final of the Europa League last season with some towering displays.

ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/GettyImages

Alongside the quality of Toby Alderweireld and the guile of Jan Vertonghen (a pair of ex-Ajax stars themselves), Sanchez will blossom into a fine player, well worth the £42m Tottenham are reportedly shelling out.

At times it has been frustrating this summer. Other teams have pressed forward in the window while Spurs have signed no one, and Tottenham have sold one of their first-team starters to a Premier League rival. But, amid all that, there is still plenty of reason to be optimistic for the current campaign.





Pochettino has assembled arguably the strongest defence in the country, well marshalled by the likes of Alderweireld and Vertonghen, and that rearguard is only going to be strengthened by the addition of Sanchez.

BREAKING: Tottenham agree deal with Ajax for defender Davinson Sanchez, according to Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/inPfRIcrTQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2017

The signing will in turn take the pressure of Eric Dier, who, in spite of his consistent performances in both defence and midfield last season, will not have to worry about potentially filling the void left by an injured Alderweireld or Vertonghen.

In Sanchez, they will have a player able of playing out from the back, a tactic Pochettino has sought to implement during his time in north London, while the 21-year-old also possesses a great turn of pace.

Most importantly, it shows Spurs supporters that the club know what they're doing in the transfer market.

If you haven't yet seen Davinson Sanchez in action, imagine him alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen. #COYS#THFCpic.twitter.com/IYhGSilegX — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 17, 2017

Last year, only one signing, Victor Wanyama, came into the squad and immediately improved the side, showing that it is not necessarily the quantity of transfer business done by a club during the summer, but the quality.

Should Pochettino revert to a back three following his use of just two centre-backs last weekend against Newcastle, it would allow him to drop a player like Moussa Sissoko, who offers almost nothing in attack, and include the pace of power of Sanchez at the back. A no-brainer, right?

So yes, while it is good to see Tottenham finally adding to the squad that finished runners-up to Chelsea last season, it's even better to seem them do it in an area that needed bolstering, rather than wasting money on a mercurial forward or an unknown French winger.