Injured Chelsea Duo Bakayoko & Hazard Give Blues Massive Fitness Boost After QPR Friendly

Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko have given the team a huge injury boost after featuring in a behind closed doors friendly against QPR this week - as both players look to kick off their Premier League seasons as soon as possible.

Both Bakayoko and Hazard have spent much of the summer nursing individual injuries. Hazard's ankle complaint arrived whilst on international duty with Belgium back in June, whereas Bakayoko came to Stamford Bridge from Monaco with a knee injury, and is yet to feature for the club.

Both players have been a big loss for their team - Chelsea missed the pair sorely as the Blues fell to a 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley last weekend. But now, according to West London Sport, the two are on their way back to fitness as they both featured in the friendly against QPR.

The Blues ran out to an emphatic 8-0 win - though it was against a team made up of reserve players and mostly teenagers at that.

It could mean that both Hazard and Bakayoko are available to be picked by manager Antonio Conte provided their fitness is up to scratch following an entire summer of injury - but the Italian will be hoping two of his most important players will be back as soon as possible.

Bakayoko is yet to make any mark in a Chelsea shirt since his £40m arrival, and is expected to be the man to plug the void left by Manchester United's latest signing Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, Blues fans know exactly what to expect from Eden Hazard, and his creative ability is vital to the Stamford Bridge outfit - especially in a team lacking in squad depth.