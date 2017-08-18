Inter Chasing Premier League Defensive Duo as Serie A Clubs Prepare for Weekend Kickoff

Inter are looking to the Premier League to bolster their defence this summer, with Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi believed to be high on their target list.

According to Italian source Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A side have made contact with the Gunners about a potential loan move to the 25-year-old defender, who can play in the centre of defence or cover at right back.

Sky Italy: Inter Milan looking for a centre back. Want Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi. He's not available — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 17, 2017

Considering Arsenal paid £34m for the former Valencia centre-back only last year, and given the Gunners' defensive struggles against Leicester last Friday in Mustafi's absence, it seems unlikely that the German will be allowed to leave.

The French boss, who has favoured a system with three defenders at the back in recent months. can call on established defenders Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding - and has also intimated that Mohamed Elneny will spend some time in the heart of the defence.

Another reported target for the Nerazzurri could be Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala, who has struggled for game time since his £32m move from Portuguese side Porto. The French defender has been pushed down the pecking order after the return from injury of captain Vincent Kompany, last year's capture of John Stones and the form of Argentine international Nicolás Otamendi.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Mangala has a number of suitors including Premier League sides such as West Ham. With the Citizens keen on wrapping up a quick deal for West Brom target Jonny Evans, another loan move may be on the cards for French international Mangala.

As Manchester City are unlikely to allow the 26-year-old a move to another Premier League side, a short-term deal to Inter could be the perfect fit as new boss Luciano Spalletti aims to awake the sleeping Serie A giant, who last lifted the title in 2010.