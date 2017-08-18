Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Labels Coutinho Transfer Request as 'Not Cool' & Questions Decision to Want Out

30 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he can't understand why want-away playmaker Philippe Coutinho wishes to leave Anfield this summer - adding that it's "not cool" having to deal with his potential departure.

Coutinho has been linked with a switch to Barcelona ever since January, and that interest has ramped up hugely ever since Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint Germain. 

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Despite Barca's recent shortcomings in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Coutinho still wants to leave the club - but Klopp is showing little care for the performances of the Blaugrana, and insists that he isn't using their poor form to try and persuade Liverpool's star man to stay:

"Can you imagine for a minute I am not a little bit interested about the problems or not of Barcelona?" The German told the Mirror.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"In general, I think for each player Liverpool is a very good club, a very good team in this moment.

"I don't see a lot of reasons for each player to leave the club at the moment."

Klopp is currently without Coutinho in his team due to a supposed back injury, but the former Dortmund manager claims that players leaving clubs is part and parcel of the game:

"Every team in the world would miss a creative player in whichever position of his quality, that's not too cool but I am already used to it…that's how football works."

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield this Saturday as the team attempt to put their 3-3 draw with Watford behind them. Less than two weeks of the summer transfer window remain - and Klopp will be desperate to still have Coutinho in his side come September.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters