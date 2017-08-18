Jurgen Klopp Labels Coutinho Transfer Request as 'Not Cool' & Questions Decision to Want Out
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he can't understand why want-away playmaker Philippe Coutinho wishes to leave Anfield this summer - adding that it's "not cool" having to deal with his potential departure.
Coutinho has been linked with a switch to Barcelona ever since January, and that interest has ramped up hugely ever since Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint Germain.
Despite Barca's recent shortcomings in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Coutinho still wants to leave the club - but Klopp is showing little care for the performances of the Blaugrana, and insists that he isn't using their poor form to try and persuade Liverpool's star man to stay:
"Can you imagine for a minute I am not a little bit interested about the problems or not of Barcelona?" The German told the Mirror.
"In general, I think for each player Liverpool is a very good club, a very good team in this moment.
"I don't see a lot of reasons for each player to leave the club at the moment."
Klopp is currently without Coutinho in his team due to a supposed back injury, but the former Dortmund manager claims that players leaving clubs is part and parcel of the game:
"Every team in the world would miss a creative player in whichever position of his quality, that's not too cool but I am already used to it…that's how football works."
Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield this Saturday as the team attempt to put their 3-3 draw with Watford behind them. Less than two weeks of the summer transfer window remain - and Klopp will be desperate to still have Coutinho in his side come September.