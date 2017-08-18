Jurgen Klopp Labels Coutinho Transfer Request as 'Not Cool' & Questions Decision to Want Out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he can't understand why want-away playmaker Philippe Coutinho wishes to leave Anfield this summer - adding that it's "not cool" having to deal with his potential departure.

Coutinho has been linked with a switch to Barcelona ever since January, and that interest has ramped up hugely ever since Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint Germain.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Despite Barca's recent shortcomings in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Coutinho still wants to leave the club - but Klopp is showing little care for the performances of the Blaugrana, and insists that he isn't using their poor form to try and persuade Liverpool's star man to stay:

"Can you imagine for a minute I am not a little bit interested about the problems or not of Barcelona?" The German told the Mirror.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"In general, I think for each player Liverpool is a very good club, a very good team in this moment.

"I don't see a lot of reasons for each player to leave the club at the moment."

Klopp is currently without Coutinho in his team due to a supposed back injury, but the former Dortmund manager claims that players leaving clubs is part and parcel of the game:

"Every team in the world would miss a creative player in whichever position of his quality, that's not too cool but I am already used to it…that's how football works."

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield this Saturday as the team attempt to put their 3-3 draw with Watford behind them. Less than two weeks of the summer transfer window remain - and Klopp will be desperate to still have Coutinho in his side come September.