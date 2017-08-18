Juventus have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi in a deal worth €20m, the eighth major addition for the Bianconeri so far this summer.

New faces Federico Bernardeschi, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Rodrigo Bentancur have been brought in for close to €75m already.

On top of the permanent additions of Medhi Benatia and Juan Cuadrado after loan spells, as well as a loan fee for Douglas Costa, Matuidi's arrival take Juve's total spending close to €140m.

The 30-year-old, who joined PSG from Saint-Etienne in 2011 as a replacement for Claude Makelele, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him in Turin until 2020.

Matuidi played close to 300 games in PSG colours, winning Ligue 1 titles in four of his six seasons with the club. He also collected three French cups and four league cups, as well as twice being named in Ligue 1's Team of the Year and French Player of the Year for 2015.

He will now compete for a place in Juve's midfield alongside Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira. Matuidi immediately replaces Mario Lemina after his exit to Southampton, but his box-to-box attributes arguably fill the void left by Paul Pogba's 2016 departure.