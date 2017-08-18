Soccer

Mourinho Confirms Man Utd Not in the Market for Another Signing 'Unless Something Happens'

31 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that the club is no longer in the market to sign any more new players before the transfer deadline at the end of the month 'unless something happens' to change the situation.


Any chance of Gareth Bale trading Real Madrid for Manchester appeared to already be dead, but United have continued to be linked with Ivan Perisic, even after refusing to meet Inter's £50m valuation, and even veteran Bayern Munich Arjen Robben, with Mourinho having wanted a winger to supplement his three existing summer acquisitions.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

But despite fresh rumours of talks between executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Perisic's agent, Mourinho doesn't seem to be expecting anything to materialise on that front, or any.

"Unless something happens that puts us in the market again," were the manager's words as he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Swansea.

"Obviously, my plans were four [signing] but I also told [club officials] to be cool, there is no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club.

"We will be together again for another window in January and one next summer. I am happy with the squad we have. I'm ready to go without a fourth signing.

"My club did phenomenally well. I had four targets and got three and we signed all of them before the first match of the season. So my club did great work for me. We are in stable situation."

United kicked off their summer transfer business with the addition of talented Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica. He was followed by Romelu Lukaku for £75m, while Nemanja Matic then joined from title rivals Chelsea in a £35m move.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lukaku and Matic have already had a substantial impact after just one game, with the former scoring twice in last weekend's 4-0 win over West Ham and the latter controlling the game from deep, with Lindelof expected to be given more time to settle in before becoming a regular starter.

