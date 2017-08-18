Report Claims Shkodran Mustafi Is Open to Inter Move But Arsenal Don't Want to Sell

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly open to leaving the club after just one season to join Internazionale.

The Germany international made 26 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season, contributing two goals and two assists as Arsenal finished fifth and won the FA Cup.

According to Sky Italia (via the Sun) Inter are eyeing up the 25-year-old as they look to improve upon last season's campaign, where the Nerazzurri finished seventh - failing to qualify for European football.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal are unsurprisingly uninterested in letting the former Valencia man leave, just one year after his £34m move, with Mustafi expected to play a big part in the north London club's season.

Gabriel Paulista is expected to complete a move to Valencia shortly, meaning Mustafi could partner Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker in a back three once he returns to full fitness, potentially playing against Stoke on Saturday.

No way! Mustafi ain't going nowhere! Go away Inter! 😒✋🏽👋🏽 — Sadia ✌🏽✨❤️ (@TheGoonerette) August 17, 2017

Arsenal could do with Mustafi returning to the starting line-up after Arsene Wenger's side conceded three goals to Leicester last Friday, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice, once directly from a corner, and Shinji Okazaki also netting.

Inter have been linked with many players during the summer window but are yet to make much of a transfer splash so far, with Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Dalbert Henrique among their high profile signings.

San Siro neighbours AC Milan have been very busy over the summer, with the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia all being drafted in.