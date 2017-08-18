Soccer

Report Claims Shkodran Mustafi Is Open to Inter Move But Arsenal Don't Want to Sell

2 hours ago

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly open to leaving the club after just one season to join Internazionale.

The Germany international made 26 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season, contributing two goals and two assists as Arsenal finished fifth and won the FA Cup.

According to Sky Italia (via the Sun) Inter are eyeing up the 25-year-old as they look to improve upon last season's campaign, where the Nerazzurri finished seventh - failing to qualify for European football.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal are unsurprisingly uninterested in letting the former Valencia man leave, just one year after his £34m move, with Mustafi expected to play a big part in the north London club's season.

Gabriel Paulista is expected to complete a move to Valencia shortly, meaning Mustafi could partner Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker in a back three once he returns to full fitness, potentially playing against Stoke on Saturday.

Arsenal could do with Mustafi returning to the starting line-up after Arsene Wenger's side conceded three goals to Leicester last Friday, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice, once directly from a corner, and Shinji Okazaki also netting.

Inter have been linked with many players during the summer window but are yet to make much of a transfer splash so far, with Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Dalbert Henrique among their high profile signings.

San Siro neighbours AC Milan have been very busy over the summer, with the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia all being drafted in.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters