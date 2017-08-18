Reports in Spain Claim Barcelona Complete Signing of Palmeiras and Colombia Defender Yerry Mina

Barcelona have completed the signing of Palmeiras and Colombia defender Yerry Mina, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants had a deal in place with the Brazilian side and Sport believes a transfer fee of €9m has been agreed and that the 22-year-old will stay at Palmeiras until January.

Mina is currently recovering from a foot injury and is expected to make his comeback in September, while Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is eager to bring in defensive reinforcements after watching his side get thrashed in the Supercopa de Espana by Real Madrid.

Mina could link up with the squad in January, should Valverde feel the need for squad depth, or instead spend the whole season with Palmeiras, a club he joined in 2016 after impressing for Colombian outfit Santa Fe.

The centre-back made 14 appearances during the 2016 season in Brazil, scoring four goals and adding an assist as his side finished top of Serie A, and has played in a further 11 league matches this year.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was widely critical of his side after the 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid, with Barca looking second best to their bitter rivals for much of the two legs.

He said, as quoted by the Guardian: “This is a long process and there is room for improvement but in the nine years that I have been here, it is the first time that I feel inferior to Madrid.

“We are not in the best moment, either as a team or as a club. We must stay as close as possible and keep moving forwards.”