Soccer

Russia International Admits Interest in Potential Arsenal Move After Impressive Season With CSKA

40 minutes ago

CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin says he is 'pleased' that teams like Arsenal are interested in signing him.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners in recent months after contributing three goals and three assists in 30 Russian Premier League matches last season, helping Moscow finish second.

Arsenal have an abundance of midfield options and Golovin says he is flattered by the interest but does not think he will be leaving Russia for the Premier League side any time soon.

Epsilon/GettyImages

He told Sport Express: "Of course, I will be pleased that such a club is interested in me. In my opinion, every football player, regardless of age, wants to play in Europe. I’m not an exception.

"(On being ready for Arsenal), I can not answer your question. I did not train with this team. I do not know how it is or what. Yes, we played in the Champions League with rivals of this level, but I do not know the situation from the inside."

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka started in central midfield for Arsene Wenger's side last week in the 4-3 win over Leicester on Friday, with Xhaka grabbing two assists before Aaron Ramsey came off the bench to score.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Jack Wilshere will play this season after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth, with the England international making 27 Premier League appearances during the campaign and grabbing two assists.

Santi Cazorla remains absent due to an Achilles problem, with Arsenal preparing to take on Stoke on Saturday.

