Spurs Increase Bid to Beat Paris Saint-Germain to Signature of Promising Argentine Defender

With Tottenham still on the hunt for reinforcements to improve their squad and mount a title challenge, manager Mauricio Pochettino will look to raid his native Argentina and beat PSG to the punch in the process with an improved offer of €13m for Juan Marcos Foyth.

According to reports coming from El Dia, the Spurs boss will be adding to his options at the back with the signing of promising defender Foyth from Estudiantes, who currently occupy third position in Primera División behind rivals River Plate and leaders Boca Juniors.

.@ElDia understand that Tottenham have made a £10.5 million bid for Estudiantes centre-back Juan Foyth. #THFC pic.twitter.com/ENrR2KhdrX — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) August 18, 2017

The publication has been consistently suggesting that Pochettino is keen on the 19-year-old defender, who can offer versatility at the back for the Lilywhites. At 6'3, his height and strength would be a considerable advantage in the Premier League, which hasn't gone unnoticed by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Last year's runners up in the top-flight division in France are looking to build a side capable of challenging Monaco in Ligue 1 and competing in Europe. They have already completed the blockbuster signing of Neymar for £200m and are in talks with rivals Monaco regarding deals for starlet Kylian Mbappé.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Now they are hoping to clinch a deal for Foyth, under the noses of Spurs who have been tracking the Argentina Under-20 defender during the summer. As Real Madrid have also shown an interest in the talented centre back, Foyth has to narrow down his options to find a suitable club.

Sources suggest however that Pochettino could make an offer but they are waiting on developments regarding the Davinson Sanchez deal from Ajax. Whether Austrian centre-half Kevin Wimmer is also offloaded will play a part on where Foyth will end up when the transfer window closes.



