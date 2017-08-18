Sunderland Manager Simon Grayson Admits Interest in Robert Snodgrass With Hammers Flop Free to Leave

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has revealed his side are interested in signing West Ham attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

The Scotland international moved to the London Stadium during the January transfer window after impressing for Hull during the first half of the 2016-17 season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 20 Premier League appearances for the Tigers.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

However, his performances for the Hammers have been disappointing, with the Scotland international managing just two assists in 15 league matches after his move from Hull earlier in the year.

Speaking at a press conference before the Black Cats' home fixture against Leeds on Saturday, Grayson admitted his side would be silly to miss out if a deal could be done for the 29-year-old.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "When people like him become available you would be foolish not to consider it.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"Again, that would be a deal dictated by finances. Can we do it? Who knows, but we might ask the question."





Snodgrass has reportedly been told he is free to leave West Ham after failing to impress manager Slaven Bilic, with new signings Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez expected to figure heavily over the course of the season for the Irons.

West Ham splashed out £10.2m on Snodgrass, with the ex-Norwich winger signing a three-and-a-half year deal, but he is expected to leave before the transfer deadline and has been linked with moves to both Newcastle and Aston Villa.