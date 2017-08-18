Tottenham Announce Completion of Club Record Signing Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign defender Davinson Sanchez, for what is believed to be a club record fee of £42m.
The arrangement is reported to take the form of a £28m up-front payment coupled with £14m in add-ons, bringing the 21-year-old to north London on a six-year contract.
In a statement on the club's official website, Sanchez said: "I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career.
“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."
Sanchez was a target of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid last year, and will provide fellow former Ajax centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld with some much-needed competition.
After a lacklustre transfer window which saw Kyle Walker pack his bags for Manchester City for £50m, Sanchez is the club's first signing of the summer, and it's said that Pochettino is still in the market for a further two signings as the end of the 2017 transfer window creeps nearer.