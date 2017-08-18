Tottenham have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign defender Davinson Sanchez, for what is believed to be a club record fee of £42m.

The arrangement is reported to take the form of a £28m up-front payment coupled with £14m in add-ons, bringing the 21-year-old to north London on a six-year contract.

In a statement on the club's official website, Sanchez said: "I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career.

“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Sanchez was a target of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid last year, and will provide fellow former Ajax centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld with some much-needed competition.

After a lacklustre transfer window which saw Kyle Walker pack his bags for Manchester City for £50m, Sanchez is the club's first signing of the summer, and it's said that Pochettino is still in the market for a further two signings as the end of the 2017 transfer window creeps nearer.