Soccer

Tottenham Confirm Trio Set to Miss Chelsea Match But Kieran Trippier Could Return

2 hours ago

Tottenham have been hit with a wave of injuries, ahead of their clash against reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday.


It has been confirmed, via the Tottenham's Twitter account that Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou will all miss Spurs' first Premier League match Wembley this weekend.

However, there is a silver lining as it was confirmed that Kieran Trippier is recovering well from the ankle problem sustained in a pre-season friendly against Juventus and is set to be assessed on the eve of their clash against Chelsea.

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

Speaking on Trippier's injury, as reported by Evening Standard, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We need to assess him first of all. We have tomorrow another training session and we’ll see if he will be ready for the match day. We need to assess. We are very positive. His evolution is very good. We are very happy.

"He is doing very well in the last few days. Maybe tomorrow we will decide and maybe we can assess him and he may have the chance to play on Sunday."

Despite the injury issues, Tottenham started the new season well Spurs picking up all three points in their opening fixture against Newcastle United, while rivals and weekend opponents Chelsea fell short against Burnley - losing 2-3 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have their own fitness concerns ahead of the clash, with Eden Hazard and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko are unlikely to start due to injury.

The match between Spurs and Chelsea is set to kick off on Sunday August at 16:00 with one side looking to build on a winning start and the other looking to change their fortunes after a poor opening weekend.

