VIDEO: Barcelona Pay Respects to Victims of Thursday's Terrorist Attack With Minute's Silence

Barcelona's first team and coaching staff have conducted a minute's silence ahead of Friday's training session to remember those who were tragically caught up in Thursday's horrific attack that claimed 13 lives.

La Blaugrana's official Twitter account published a short snippet of the club paying their respects to those who died in the horrible incidents that occurred both in the city of Barcelona and in the Catalan town of Cambrils less than 24 hours earlier.

A van ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas area around 16:50 local time, killing 13 civilians and injuring over 100 more, before the driver - a suspected follower of the so-called Islamic State - fled on foot.

Seven more people, including a police officer, were wounded later on in Cambrils as another vehicle made a bee line for people in the hope of causing more devastation in a place that would have also been packed with tourists.

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The five attackers were successfully gunned down by police, with four dying at the scene and the fifth passing away from his injuries in hospital.

The attacks have led to a widespread outpouring of grief from all corners of the globe, and plenty of footballers took to their personal social media accounts in the wake of the tragedy to express their condolences to the families and friends affected by the atrocities.

Spain's Prime Miniseer Mariano Rajoy announced three days of national mourning following the shocking incidents, and Barcelona - along with other football clubs across Spain and the world - will no doubt pay their respects to those who lost their lives at football matches throughout the weekend.