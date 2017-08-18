Soccer

West Brom Rekindle Interest in Liverpool Centre Back Amid Jonny Evans Exit Talk

31 minutes ago

West Brom have reportedly reignited their interest in Liverpool centre back Mamadou Sakho, after previously giving up on the Frenchman earlier in the transfer window.

It was thought earlier in the summer that Sakho would make his way to either West Brom or Crystal Palace after falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp. However, neither team has so far been willing to stump up the £30m asking price for the 26-year-old.

Now, according to the BBC's Simon Stone, West Brom have decided to rekindle a move for Sakho following Manchester City's reported interest in current Baggies centre-back Johnny Evans.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Citizens were eager on Evans, and rumours of a possible £25m bid began to circulate the British press as a result.

Such news would leave Tony Pulis hunting for a new central defender - and Sakho may well be the best option; Liverpool are keen to get him off their books, and with less than two weeks before the transfer window slams shut, Pulis may be able to drive down the price for the France international.

The Baggies got off to a winning start away to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend when new signing Ahmed Hegazi gave the travelling side the only goal of the game on 31 minutes.

If anything is to come of this Manchester City interest in Evans, the Baggies will be desperate to act quick in order to replace him, and the acquisition of Sakho would be a huge boost to the back line at the Hawthorns.

