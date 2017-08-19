Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Arsenal travels to face Stoke on Saturday as Week 2 of the Premier League season kicks off.

Arsenal comes off a thrilling 4–3 win over Leicester to open the campaign, with Alexis Sanchez’s future still up in the air. Stoke dropped a first-week match at Everton 1–0 and will be aiming for its first points of the season.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 19

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV.