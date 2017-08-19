How to watch Arsenal vs. Stoke City: Live stream, game time, TV
Arsenal travels to face Stoke on Saturday as Week 2 of the Premier League season kicks off.
Arsenal comes off a thrilling 4–3 win over Leicester to open the campaign, with Alexis Sanchez’s future still up in the air. Stoke dropped a first-week match at Everton 1–0 and will be aiming for its first points of the season.
Find out how to watch the match below.
How to watch
When: 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 19
TV: NBC
Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.