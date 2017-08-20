AC Milan Announce Signing of Fiorentina Striker as Summer Shopping Spree Continues

Despite being one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window across the whole of Europe already this summer, AC Milan have added yet another new face to their ranks.

The Rossoneri confirmed the arrival of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic on Sunday afternoon via their Twitter account, having chased the 29-year-old for a number of weeks.

The Croatian international, who once had an unsuccessful stint at Blackburn Rovers, has been in fine form for Fiorentina over the past two seasons, scoring 27 Serie A goals.

Kalinic will now compete with fellow new signing Andre Silva for the striker starting berth at the San Siro.