Iniesta Reveals He is 'Considering Future' at Barca With 12 Months Left on Contract

2 hours ago

Andres Iniesta has admitted that he is doubtful over his Barcelona future with a year remaining on his current contract at the club.

The 33-year-old playmaker has been an integral part of the Catalan club's success since making his debut in 2002.

But he has revealed that no deal has been agreed over a contract extension, and that he has grown somewhat disillusioned by the situation at the club.

"Right now, I have still not signed a new contract," he said in an interview with El Pais. "I have felt many strange feelings for the first time, but I think this may be normal.

"This is a scenario that, probably three years ago, I could never have imagined. Let's say that I am considering my future when I didn't do it before."

Iniesta added that Barcelona now face a difficult task in re-establishing themselves as Spain's dominant team after their heavy defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against rivals Real Madrid.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"[Madrid] are a great team, with the best players in the world, but I want to say that our challenge is to find what we lost last year," Iniesta said.

"The Supercopa was a painful defeat because it was the first title we could win but they were very effective.

"All the defeats, especially against Madrid, always raise questions, [as does] the situation that has taken place in the last few weeks."

Iniesta's Barcelona future could well hinge on whether Philippe Coutinho is brought to the club from Liverpool, although that transfer appears to be growing increasingly unlikely.

