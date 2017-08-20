Soccer

Antonio Conte Fires Warning to Blues Stars That Huge Price Tags Don't Guarantee Starts

an hour ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that the huge price tags of some of his players does not automatically dictate whether they start football matches.

The Italian was speaking ahead of the club's crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham on the topic of new signing Alvaro Morata, but appeared to issue a home truth to the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa in the process.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Morata cost the west London side a club-record £70m this summer, whilst Belgian Batshuayi wasn't cheap at £33m a year ago.

Conte said, as quoted by the club's official website: "We want Morata to play regularly for Chelsea, but my choice doesn’t depend on the cost of money.

 

"We can spend a lot of money for a player and then I put him on the bench because I see this player is not ready to play. There is not a relation between starting a game and the cost of a player."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

That would suggest that the former Juventus coach has no qualms about leaving Morata on the bench, just as he did last season with Batshuayi who hardly got a sniff mainly thanks to the form of Costa.

Conte's comments could also be seen as a reminder that, as a Premier League title-winning coach, he is a man who carries significant weight at the club, and that what he says should be respected. That he knows best, and his decisions are not swayed by the mere cost of certain players.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters