Antonio Conte Fires Warning to Blues Stars That Huge Price Tags Don't Guarantee Starts

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that the huge price tags of some of his players does not automatically dictate whether they start football matches.

The Italian was speaking ahead of the club's crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham on the topic of new signing Alvaro Morata, but appeared to issue a home truth to the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa in the process.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Morata cost the west London side a club-record £70m this summer, whilst Belgian Batshuayi wasn't cheap at £33m a year ago.

Conte said, as quoted by the club's official website: "We want Morata to play regularly for Chelsea, but my choice doesn’t depend on the cost of money.

"We can spend a lot of money for a player and then I put him on the bench because I see this player is not ready to play. There is not a relation between starting a game and the cost of a player."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

That would suggest that the former Juventus coach has no qualms about leaving Morata on the bench, just as he did last season with Batshuayi who hardly got a sniff mainly thanks to the form of Costa.

Conte's comments could also be seen as a reminder that, as a Premier League title-winning coach, he is a man who carries significant weight at the club, and that what he says should be respected. That he knows best, and his decisions are not swayed by the mere cost of certain players.

