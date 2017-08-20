Soccer

Arsene Wenger Bemoans Arsenal's Wastefulness in Front of Goal During 1-0 Loss to Stoke

32 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was heavily critical of his side's performance in front of goal citing a number of wasted chances as well as a wrongly disallowed goal as the reason for the defeat. 

Wenger told Arsenal's Official Website: 'It’s the kind of the night where you are angry because not only did we not score with the number of chances we had, we made stupid mistakes centrally."

David Rogers/GettyImages

The Gunners gaffer also felt his side had scored a valid goal through Alexandre Lacazette that was subsequently ruled out for being offside.

"On top of that, I think we were unlucky with some of the referee’s decisions because we scored a regular goal. I’ve just watched it and it’s not offside at all."

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsene Wenger felt his side didn't defend particularly badly in the defeat at Stoke but they did make a mistake for the goal they conceded: "Last week we conceded two goals on corners. They only had three shots on goal, so I don’t feel that we defended that badly. 

Today I would say that we can look at ourselves and we are 100 per cent guilty on the goal we conceded."

Arsenal's defence will be given an immediate boost ahead of their next fixture against Liverpool as first-choice centre-back Laurent Koscielny will be available following the completion of his suspension.

