Barcelona Set Deadline of 7pm on Sunday for Liverpool to Accept Philippe Coutinho Offer

Barcelona have set Liverpool a deadline of 7pm on Sunday to accept their latest offer for Philippe Coutinho, Sky Sports have reported.

The Catalan club have claimed that they will withdraw their interest if the £113m bid is not accepted, after Liverpool turned it down on Friday.

The Reds have repeatedly insisted that Coutinho is not for sale and are now expected to ignore Barcelona's threat of bringing an end to negotiations.

"We reported on Friday that Liverpool had rejected the third offer from Barcelona and an email was sent back [to Liverpool] from Barcelona saying, 'okay, you rejected that - if you don't accept it I must tell you that there is a deadline of today, Sunday - 7pm. Otherwise we withdraw the offer'," said Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

"I think Liverpool have got no intention of answering that email from Barcelona, which in theory means that's the end of that.

"That's the end of the story of Coutinho moving to Barcelona. You never know in football of course but if Barcelona are true to their word they will withdraw the offer tonight because Liverpool have got no intention of selling.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"They have known for a while that Liverpool don't want to negotiate. In fact, Liverpool have not sat down at the negotiating table all summer, they had no intention of it as they said publicly.

"Barcelona have had to start looking elsewhere. They've looked at [Jean] Seri, the midfielder from Nice, someone they want to put their money on and of course [Ousmane] Dembele.

"They have the impression that Dembele is a possibility, and if they go for Dembele and Seri they won't actually have the money to sign anybody else anyway."