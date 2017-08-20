Benfica Youngster Tiago Dias Drops Hint On Instagram Over Potential AC Milan Transfer

Benfica youngster Tiago Dias has hinted at an imminent move to AC Milan with a post on his Instagram account.

The 19-year-old forward showed his followers a boarding pass headed for Milan, accompanied by an Italian flag and praying hands.

Dias has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A having impressed since rising through the youth ranks at Benfica.

The teenager is expected to join Milan on a free transfer, although Benfica will earn 30% of any future sale.

Dias will undergo a medical on Monday before putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Italian giants.

The Portugal under-19 international will at first join up with Gennaro Gattuso’s Primavera side.

Dias has scored six times at youth international level and found the net twice in seven appearances in the Uefa Youth League last season.





Milan are believed to have fought off interest from Bundesliga side Schalke to sign the highly rated youngster.

Dias is set to join Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Fabio Borini, Andre Silva and Antonio Donnarumma as one of Milan's new arrivals in a busy transfer window.