Brighton Boss Hughton Rues Side's 'Disappointing' Display in 2-0 Leicester City Defeat

Chris Hughton has rued the intensity of his Brighton team's performance after they succumbed to a 2-0 away defeat to Leicester City.

The Seagulls were truly second best to the Foxes at the King Power Stadium and failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel with any gilt-edge chances.

Speaking to the West Sussex County Times after full-time, Hughton lamented his side's "disappointing" display that leaves them with no points after two top flight matches this term.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He said: "It was always going to be tough, but I am disappointed with the performance today. This won't be the first time this season, we will have many of these this season. It is about staying in there, perhaps not playing so well and having the opportunity to stay in the game.

"What this group of players cannot afford to do is get their heads down as every game we play is an opportunity to get something.

"At 1-0 you have still got a chance, but then it's difficult again when we conceded again, particularly at a set-play where we have to be better. It's then very, very difficult to get a result.

Feel very sorry for Chris Hughton. He simply does not have enough PL material to work with. — Nigel Gault (@NigelGault1) August 19, 2017

"It's two soft goals, we are up against a team here, who have had great league experience in the three years they have been here and what they achieved the season before."

Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Harry Maguire was enough for the home side to see Brighton off in front of the King Power faithful, and Hughton went on to state that his players needed to improve their end product in the final third if they were to try and stave off relegation from the Premier League.

He added: "I felt there was an opportunity for us to play better and get some sort of input in the game. In a game where we do have a bit more input than we did, then we have a chance of getting back into it.

"We have not really made their keeper work, we had little periods when we got into good areas. Into wide areas and not as many as them, but not far off if I am talking about good crossing positions, but we never made the most of them."

