Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Left Frustrated by West Brom Loss After Early Domination

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted that he was left perplexed at how his side lost to West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday, despite dominating the first half.

West Brom substitute Hal Robson-Kanu snatched all three points in the 71st minute, and speaking to Burnley's official website, Dyche admitted he was frustrated with the result given the amount of chances his side created.

"This game can be frustrating sometimes and it's a strange disappointment for everyone today because when you don't play well and get nothing, you fell a bit downtrodden. We have performed well today and got nothing, so it's a strange feeling.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"I thought the performance was good, especially with the ball. I thought we kept it well in a manner that still opened up chances and we were strong defensively, and it was just one ball whacked in the air that we didn't deal with as we had all afternoon and a bit of a mix-up.

"That's the real frustration, because we had more than enough chances to get something from the afternoon."

Despite the loss, Dyche took a holistic view post-match, admitting sometimes you don't get the result you deserve. He also insisted Ben Mee's first-half miss was due to his shirt being pulled by West Brom debutant Gareth Barry:

"I thought Ben Mee had his shirt pulled by Gareth Barry in the first half, as he got onto a great cross from Robbie, so it's a tough one today.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"We have to keep growing as a team and that's two good performances in two games now. There was enough there today definitely to get a minimum of a point and we probably deserved more overall.

"There are no guarantees that performances will get you wins, of course. You still take knocks along the way, as we did today, but the disappointment of today goes away quickly. These are good times for this club and this team, and we've another good week coming, which we look forward to."

Dyche signed off by praising the fans for their reaction to the loss: "At the end, the fans applauded the team off, and rightly so, because I thought they saw them put in a performance, which we'll take on."