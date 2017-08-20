Soccer

Chelsea Make Enquiry Over Availability of 'Unsettled' Spurs Defender Toby Alderweireld

an hour ago

Chelsea have made an enquiry over the availability of "unsettled" Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, the Times have reported.

The Belgian centre-back is reportedly not content with his current salary at White Hart Lane and has indicated that he would be willing to leave.

Alderweireld, considered one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League, has three years remaining on his deal with Spurs, which pays £49,000 a week. The Times claim that his salary could be doubled with a move to Chelsea.

Elsa/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has been in talks with Tottenham over an improved contract, but chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to meet his £80,000 per week demands.


Chelsea, despite the arrival of Antonio Rudiger, are believed to be looking to sign another centre-back as they attempt to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window.

Antonio Conte has repeatedly bemoaned the lack of strength in depth in his squad due to the lack of new arrivals so far this summer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Tottenham brought in a new centre-back last week with the record signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for £38.4m. 

That could open the door for Chelsea to move for Alderweireld, although Manchester City and Inter are also believed to be interested in the Belgium international.

Levy could be reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, if indeed Alderweireld is set for an exit before the close of the transfer window.

