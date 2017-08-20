Chelsea Outcast Diego Costa Snubbed Funny Money China Loan Move as Atletico Switch Edges Closer

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has apparently rejected lucrative offers to join up with Chinese Super League sides Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian on loan, with his proposed move to Atletico Madrid imminent.

There had been some reports claiming the Spaniard was set to move to the Far East temporarily before moving back to La Liga, but the idea looks to be dead in the water - the Chinese Super League mid-season transfer window is now closed.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Sun claim Costa was personally offered a £3m signing on fee by Shanghai, and a potential bonus of £10m if he helped them win the domestic league title.

What's more, the 28-year-old would apparently have been paid £100,000-a-week on top of his £185,000-a-week wages from Chelsea.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A source from China said: "Shanghai thought they had reached an agreement but were then told that Costa had decided he didn’t want to come. It is surprising because he would have been able to stay fit, play games and be in the best condition for January if he were to go to Atletico Madrid."

Costa's heart has been set on a return to his former club Atleti for a while and the player is happy to sit out the rest of the calendar year before actually getting registered for his new team.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to AS, a deal has been struck between the two clubs at long last for Costa's transfer, to the tune of €45m with a potential further €10m in add-ons.

Should the move materialise as expected, it will bring to an end a long-running dispute that allegedly started as a result of Antonio Conte texting Costa that he wouldn't be a part of his plans for the 2017/18 season.

