Eddie Howe Can't Hide His Frustration Following Bournemouth's Home Defeat to Watford

Saturday afternoon saw Marco Silva win his first game of the new Premier League season with Watford in a 2-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Following their second week in the new campaign, Bournemouth are yet to win a game and manager Eddie Howe has expressed his frustration in a post-match interview.

As per the Watford Observer, the Cherries manager stated his team needs a lot of work to do in order to continue successfully through the season.

“It was below our normal standards, the whole game really. We were off where we need to be. I felt it was a good chance for us today to win if we played well but we didn’t and we turned the ball over far too easily today," Howe said.

The efforts of Benik Afobe plus the notable performance of Nathan Ake couldn't stop Bournemouth conceding two goals at the hands of Watford's Richarlison and Etienne Capoue.

Howe admitted that his team were not playing to their usual standard, despite the creation of chances.

"Usually we are very good with the ball, but today we were short and it led to numerous counter-attacking opportunities for Watford in situations that we would never normally give the ball away."

He also added that the Bournemouth players feel the same frustration that he does and believes that the performance was not up to their usual level.

"They feel exactly the same as I do. We know we’re better than that. That’s not a true representation of our ability so lots of work to do."

Howe believes one of the main reasons behind this 'change' in performances is due to the fact his team is usually quicker. He believes that his team were playing slower that the away side.

“I thought our tempo was low. We wanted a quick game, we felt that’s the best way for us to play. We’re better when we’re quicker but it was slow again and it was too methodical and we made it easy for Watford to defend.”

Next week will see Bournemouth take on Manchester City in the Premier League. If Howe is able to pull though against a strong Pep Guardiola side remains to be seen.