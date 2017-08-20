Everton Boss Ronald Koeman Reveals the Man City Weakness He Hopes to Exploit in Etihad Clash

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed the weakness in the Manchester City team he hopes to exploit in Monday night's game at the Etihad Stadium.

The Dutchman knows opposition coach Pep Guardiola well from their time together at Barcelona, but there was little sentiment in last season's 4-0 drubbing at Goodison Park.

And Koeman has expressed his belief that City's defence, albeit now improved, can be exploited in a similar way on Monday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The way he (Guardiola) likes to play is the most difficult way," said Koeman, quoted by Sky Sports. "It's really a pleasure to see his teams playing football.

"They play with a lot of offensive players in the teams. The Premier League is strong physically on set-plays and they try to play with a high defence.

"There is always space behind, we know that, we remember that. When we played City at home we punished them for that, but I still think, (with) the business they did in the summer, they are stronger than last year."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Everton's record signing, Gylfi Sigurdsson, could be set to make his debut against City following his £45m arrival from Swansea last week.

Monday will also see Wayne Rooney return to Manchester for the first time since leaving Old Trafford this summer.

"It's not the first time that he will play against City in that stadium," said Koeman. "He knows maybe the reception (he will get) but he's such an experienced player that he will not sleep more difficult.

"Players like that platform to play football."