Soccer

FanView: Watford's Superb Summer Business Puts Them in a Great Position for a Top Half Finish

an hour ago

It's fair to say that last season was one to forget if you support Watford. 

11 wins from 38 games and a 17th place finish doesn't read well for a team hoping to cement their place in the Premier League for the foreseeable future. The poor end to the season led to Walter Mazzarri's dismissal, meaning the Hornets would be looking for their thirteenth manager in just 10 years. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

But this summer, it seems as though they managed to finally get it right. The most important change to make considering the consistency of their departures, was who to bring in to manage the side. 

Many fans were unhappy with Mazzarri's exit, the same way they were unhappy with Quique Sanchez Flores' dismissal. The Hornets needed some stability, and they turned to a proven winner to steady the ship. 

Marco Silva joined the club following Hull City's relegation, a blip on his otherwise glistening CV. Silva is a manager who knows how to win games when he has the right players to work with - which can be shown during his days at Olympiakos, where his side set a new European record of 17 domestic wins in a row. Watford got their man, and knew that they needed to give him the players he wanted if his tenure were to be a success. 

Silva was a great addition, but the players he has brought in has put Watford in a great position to be challenging the big boys of the Premier League, rather than lingering down the bottom.

Firstly, the signings of 22-year-olds Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes, from Chelsea and Derby respectively. Both players have immense ability and show great signs to be top, top players in years to come. 

Hughes has been on the radar of a number of big clubs for a while now, making it even more impressive for Watford to snatch him for just £8m. His creativity and awareness to link up play between the midfield and attack will help Watford score a lot of goals this season should he adapt quickly to the pace of the league. 

As for Chalobah, it seems strange that Chelsea let him go permanently rather than giving him more time at Stamford Bridge. After six loan moves in seven years, Chalobah thought it was time to move on to a new challenge, and good on him! With these two in midfield, alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Cleverly, the competition for places will only better each individual. 

Up top, the Hornets have brought in Andre Gray and exciting youngster Richarlison. At £18m, Gray could be seen as a risk considering his injury record, although his goalscoring record at Turf Moor is solid, with 32 goals in 73 appearances. It's time for the former Brentford man to kick on and make a name for himself in the league - and Marco Silva is the ideal man for him to work under to do this. 

On the other hand, Richarlison comes to England with little experience, but has already shown that he's capable of making the step up. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Watford's attacking options should excite fans as there will be a lot of goals scored at Vicarage Road this season. A 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool followed up by a 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth show signs that the club are up for the season ahead, and they have the players to make it a positive one. 

If they manage to keep their players fit and motivated, there's no reason why Watford can't push on for a top half finish and mix it with the big boys this season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters