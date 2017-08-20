FanView: Watford's Superb Summer Business Puts Them in a Great Position for a Top Half Finish

It's fair to say that last season was one to forget if you support Watford.

11 wins from 38 games and a 17th place finish doesn't read well for a team hoping to cement their place in the Premier League for the foreseeable future. The poor end to the season led to Walter Mazzarri's dismissal, meaning the Hornets would be looking for their thirteenth manager in just 10 years.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

But this summer, it seems as though they managed to finally get it right. The most important change to make considering the consistency of their departures, was who to bring in to manage the side.

Many fans were unhappy with Mazzarri's exit, the same way they were unhappy with Quique Sanchez Flores' dismissal. The Hornets needed some stability, and they turned to a proven winner to steady the ship.

Marco Silva joined the club following Hull City's relegation, a blip on his otherwise glistening CV. Silva is a manager who knows how to win games when he has the right players to work with - which can be shown during his days at Olympiakos, where his side set a new European record of 17 domestic wins in a row. Watford got their man, and knew that they needed to give him the players he wanted if his tenure were to be a success.

The best signing we've made all summer so far is Marco Silva. — • (@BeIotti) August 19, 2017

Silva was a great addition, but the players he has brought in has put Watford in a great position to be challenging the big boys of the Premier League, rather than lingering down the bottom.

Firstly, the signings of 22-year-olds Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes, from Chelsea and Derby respectively. Both players have immense ability and show great signs to be top, top players in years to come.

Hughes has been on the radar of a number of big clubs for a while now, making it even more impressive for Watford to snatch him for just £8m. His creativity and awareness to link up play between the midfield and attack will help Watford score a lot of goals this season should he adapt quickly to the pace of the league.

Nathaniel Chalobah's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:



5 aerial duels won

5 shots

3 tackles won

3 take-ons

1 interception

1 block



💪 pic.twitter.com/sL3wGnWgj4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

As for Chalobah, it seems strange that Chelsea let him go permanently rather than giving him more time at Stamford Bridge. After six loan moves in seven years, Chalobah thought it was time to move on to a new challenge, and good on him! With these two in midfield, alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Cleverly, the competition for places will only better each individual.

Up top, the Hornets have brought in Andre Gray and exciting youngster Richarlison. At £18m, Gray could be seen as a risk considering his injury record, although his goalscoring record at Turf Moor is solid, with 32 goals in 73 appearances. It's time for the former Brentford man to kick on and make a name for himself in the league - and Marco Silva is the ideal man for him to work under to do this.

On the other hand, Richarlison comes to England with little experience, but has already shown that he's capable of making the step up.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Watford's attacking options should excite fans as there will be a lot of goals scored at Vicarage Road this season. A 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool followed up by a 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth show signs that the club are up for the season ahead, and they have the players to make it a positive one.

If they manage to keep their players fit and motivated, there's no reason why Watford can't push on for a top half finish and mix it with the big boys this season.