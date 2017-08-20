Jose Mourinho Hails Man Utd's 'Confident' Victory Over Swansea as Red Devils Go Top

Manchester United continued their fine start to the Premier League season with another resounding 4-0 victory, this time over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Eric Bailly got his first United goal on the stroke of half-time before the hosts collapsed in the final ten minutes with Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial all scoring for the second successive game.

The trio of late goals all came within a four minute spell and the Red Devils have now recorded their best start to a season since 1907.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Speaking to The Guardian after the game, Mourinho warned his side about the road ahead but littered his players with praise and insisted their confidence was the main difference compared to last season:

"I am happy, of course, and the quality of the performance gives me even more confidence.

The word that better describes the team now [compared to last season] is confident,” he said.

“The team starts the game confident, the team starts the second half confident. The thing that I want to see – but I don’t want to see – is the team losing and see the way we emotionally react to it because it’s another change, losing and trying to change the result, because in this moment everything is going in our favour. But it’s not always motorway. You always find difficult roads and roadworks, and we have to be ready.”

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Portuguese manager was later asked about whether he thought Pogba was going to pick up a second yellow card for a late tackle on Martin Olsson. The French superstar had already been booked by Jonathan Moss but Mourinho said:

"No, because I don’t even think that the first yellow card is so deserved. The yellow card is a little bit out of context because Jonathan [Moss, the referee] was having a certain kind of criteria that didn’t bring easy yellow cards because there were actions, especially one on [Nemanja] Matic, that is a yellow card and he decided to speak with the players and go in that direction.”

United host Leicester City next Saturday at Old Trafford as they look to extend their 100% start to the campaign.