Juventus Said to Be Monitoring 3 Top Class Stars to Replace Former Star Man Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus have apparently drawn up a three-man shortlist of possible replacements to fill the hole left by Leonardo Bonucci.

The 30-year-old left the Old Lady this summer to join the revolution over at AC Milan in a

€42m move that stunned a lot of fans and pundits alike - most have labelled the move as the deal of the summer.

It was certainly a shock move - Bonucci had enjoyed tremendous success with a dominant Juventus side since 2010, but he has made his move and the Bianconeri are yet to replace him.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport though, the Italian giants are looking at Ezequiel Garay, Stefan de Vrij and Virgil van Dijk as possible replacements for the former Bari star.

Apparently Garay is the top priority, but the club will explore the possibility of the alternative options in Dutch duo de Vrij and Van Dijk.

As Liverpool fans will know all too well, Van Dijk could be a tricky acquisition, given that Southampton do not want to sell.

Juventus will need to act soon - the transfer window closes on August 31, and a player of Bonucci's quality will definitely need to be replaced, especially with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli ageing.

