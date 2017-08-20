Leicester Boss Shakespeare Reveals How Foxes' Game Plan Secured 2-0 Victory Over Brighton

Craig Shakespeare has lauded his players for sticking to their "high intensity" game plan in Leicester's 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shinji Okazaki's goal after just 52 seconds gave the Foxes a platform to build upon right from the off, before Harry Maguire's maiden goal for his new club made sure of the points in the second half.

Speaking to the Brighton Independent after the game, Shakespeare revealed how his players following his match tactics down to the letter gave them such an early lead and led to their eventual victory.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He beamed: "To get the goal earlydoors just settles nerves but it's something we'd spoke about in terms of a high-tempo start and to try to take the game to Brighton.

"We felt the first ten to 15 minutes would set the tone. To get the goal as well was a real bonus. We've seen Riyad many a season cause problems coming inside and thankfully Shinji was there to get his two in two.

"It was a great start and one that I felt settled the nerves down a bit and allowed us to go on and really get a foothold in the game."

Craig Shakespeare says he can get the best of Mahrez if he stays. On this evidence he’s entirely correct. — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) August 19, 2017

It wasn't all good news for Leicester, however, as talismanic striker Jamie Vardy limped off in the final throes of the clash with what looked like an ankle knock.

Shakespeare admitted that the 30-year-old had suffered damage to the area, but added that he expected the tough Vardy to shake the niggle off for next week's Premier League game.

He told the Leicester Mercury: “I have just left ward ten in there with a few receiving treatment. Jamie obviously had a few tussles today and has an ankle heavily strapped with an ice pack on it.

“I will go and see how he is shortly but knowing Jamie he will be fine. He does have those battles but we wouldn’t change him, would we?”