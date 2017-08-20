Manchester City Set to Offload Out-of-Favour Midfielder Samir Nasri to Turkey Side Antalyaspor

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is set to clinch a move to Antalyaspor after it emerged that he was no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans.

According to the BBC, Nasri was pictured boarding a flight on Sunday to Turkey, where he will have a medical.

Having signed from Arsenal for £25m back in 2011 he has made 129 Premier League appearances for City.

RINGO CHIU/GettyImages

He has won two league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at the Etihad, but spent last season on loan at Spanish club Sevilla.

He played relatively well for Sevilla, but they were not keen to take him back again this season. The 30-year-old did go on the United States pre-season tour with City, however it emerged that he wasn't part of Pep's plans.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

He still has two years left on his contract, but relations with some team-mates have been strained and look to be beyond repair.

City are looking to get around £12m, but a lot of clubs are more keen to take him on loan. He has already attracted a lot of attention from Nice, although a lot of other clubs are keeping him on their radar.

Antalyaspor have Samuel Eto'o in their ranks and have signed Jeremy Menez and Johan Djourou, both former teammates of Nasri.

They also made enquiries about signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal.