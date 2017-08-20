Newcastle Take Sly Dig at Huddersfield for Giving Fans Clappers Ahead of Premier League Clash

Newcastle's official Twitter account appeared to mock Huddersfield's decision to provide fans with clappers ahead of the two side's Premier League clash on Sunday.

Often praised for the raucous atmosphere at St James' Park, Newcastle clearly aren't an advocate of the use of artificially creating stadium noise.

There was no comment on the Tweet, just a simple use of an emoji, which made the point clear.

Leicester have previously received criticism for their use of clappers, which are deemed as "tinpot" by many.

That sentiment came across in the comments of the Tweet put out by Newcastle, most of which mocked Huddersfield for providing the clappers.

Whether introducing them at John Smith's Stadium will prove a help or a hindrance remains to be seen, although the Terriers will likely have the last laugh if they emerge as winners.

The two sides meet having been promotion rivals in the Championship last season, the latter making their way into the Premier League via the playoffs.

Huddersfield got off to an excellent start with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, while Newcastle were beaten by Tottenham.

Now they are set for their first home game as a Premier League club, and what will undoubtedly be an electric atmosphere - clappers or not.