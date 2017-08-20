Newcastle Weighing Up Shock Move for Injury-Prone West Ham Striker Andy Carroll

Newcastle are considering a shock move for West Ham striker Andy Carroll.

The England international has struggled for appearances in recent seasons due to injury problems and has been missing from both of the Hammers' squads for their opening two Premier League matches.

According to the Sun, West Ham want the striker to leave after managing just 110 appearances in five years at West Ham, with Carroll joining the club permanently in 2013 after an initial loan spell.

Slaven Bilic's side forked out £15m for Carroll but the 28-year-old could now be set for a shock move back to Newcastle, the club he developed at and scored 33 goals in 91 appearances for.

Carroll left Newcastle for Liverpool in a move worth £35m but failed to repay the Reds' investment with enough goals, leaving Anfield after less than two seasons with the club.

Newcastle are still looking to add to their squad after a disappointing transfer window, with the Magpies looking relatively toothless up front in their first Premier League match of the season, a 2-0 loss at home to Tottenham last Sunday.

Rafa Benitez is said to be lining up a move for Carroll, who has scored two goals in nine appearances for England, while the recently-promoted side have also been offered Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on loan.

West Ham recently signed Javier Hernandez for £16m from Bayer Leverkusen and the Mexico international scored twice during the 3-2 loss at Southampton on Saturday, while Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew are also available to Slaven Bilic.