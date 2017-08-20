Nice Midfielder and Premier League Transfer Target Jean Michael Seri Set to Sign for Barcelona

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri is set to complete a move to Barcelona.

The Ivory Coast international, who was reportedly a target for Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, is expected to finalise his transfer to the Nou Camp soon after impressing in Ligue 1 last season.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Seri was an important part of the Nice side that finished third in France's top league last season, helping the club reach the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

According to L'Equippe, Seri is "on the brink" of signing for Barcelona, who are looking to improve their squad after the Catalan giants were comprehensively beaten in the Supercopa de Espana 5-1 on aggregate to rivals Real Madrid.

A £40m clause has been triggered by Barcelona and Seri will soon be a Barcelona player, potentially being registered in time for the club's second La Liga fixture of the season, a trip to Alaves.

Nice midfielder Seri has signed for Barcelona (via @RadioMonteCarl1). Xavi said he is an ideal FCB player... in the old style anyway — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 19, 2017

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague believes the deal is already done, with Seri's agent reportedly in Spain on Saturday night to finalise the transfer.

Seri scored seven goals and contributed nine assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lucien Favre's side last season and admitted earlier in the summer that he would find it difficult to reject a move to Barcelona.

Nice will struggle to make the group stage of the Champions League after losing the first leg of their play-off tie against Napoli 2-0, with Dries Mertens and Jorginho netting for the hosts and both Vincent Koziello and Alassane Plea being sent off for the visitors.