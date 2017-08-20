Soccer

PHOTO: Man Utd Winger Implies He's Staying Put Following Impactful Display Against Swansea

2 hours ago

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial looks to have dropped a hint that he will remain with the club beyond the current summer after his display against Swansea.

The Frenchman had to make do with a place on the bench again, despite coming on against West Ham last weekend to open his account for the season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Martial was introduced on 75 minutes at the Liberty Stadium, and managed to get himself on the scoresheet once again to help stake another claim to be chosen as a starter by manager Jose Mourinho.

His goal celebration was much more animated than his strike at Old Trafford against the Hammers, which prompted Phil Jones to tell the grumpy star to smile.

@manchesterunited 🔴🔴🔴

A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on

The former Monaco prospect, much to the delight of United fans, seemed far happier to be on the scoresheet this time around, and he took to Instagram after the game to share a photo of himself pointing to the club's badge on his shirt, which could well suggest that he set to stay put.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

His lack of opportunities under Mourinho have not gone unnoticed by the fans, who have been clamouring to see him start games after his amazing debut campaign under Louis van Gaal a couple of seasons ago.

He has been linked with loan moves to Tottenham and Inter Milan so far in the window, but we may well have seen a turning point in the forward's situation.

