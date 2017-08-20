Soccer

PHOTO: Mario Lemina Reveals the After-Effects of Terrible Tackle From West Ham's Mark Noble

an hour ago

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina took to Instagram after his side's 3-2 win against West Ham on Saturday to reveal the damage done by Mark Noble's rash challenge.

The former Juventus player, who joined the club for a record £18m fee this summer, posted an image of a deep cut in his leg following the tackle.

Alongside the photo, Lemina wrote: "Difficult win but 3 points at home !!! Thank you for the hosting in Premier League."

Noble received no punishment for the challenge, although West Ham had already seen Marko Arnautovic sent off for an elbow on Jack Stephens.


Southampton edged past their visitors with an injury time Charlie Austin penalty, having seen their 2-0 lead pegged back by a Javier Hernandez brace.


The Saints appeared to have a considerably more potent attacking threat having previously struggled for goals, although new manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitted that it was a stressful victory.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"It was a difficult game because we had everything under control after a sending off and two goals," the former Alaves coach said, quoted by the BBC. "This is football.

"West Ham are a strong team and they won a lot of balls in our box. It was a nice game to see, but difficult for a manager to be in."

Southampton host Wolves in the EFL Cup on Wednesday in their next outing, before travelling to Huddersfield in the Premier League next weekend.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters