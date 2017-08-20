PHOTO: Mario Lemina Reveals the After-Effects of Terrible Tackle From West Ham's Mark Noble

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina took to Instagram after his side's 3-2 win against West Ham on Saturday to reveal the damage done by Mark Noble's rash challenge.

The former Juventus player, who joined the club for a record £18m fee this summer, posted an image of a deep cut in his leg following the tackle.

Alongside the photo, Lemina wrote: "Difficult win but 3 points at home !!! Thank you for the hosting in Premier League."

Noble received no punishment for the challenge, although West Ham had already seen Marko Arnautovic sent off for an elbow on Jack Stephens.





Southampton edged past their visitors with an injury time Charlie Austin penalty, having seen their 2-0 lead pegged back by a Javier Hernandez brace.





The Saints appeared to have a considerably more potent attacking threat having previously struggled for goals, although new manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitted that it was a stressful victory.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"It was a difficult game because we had everything under control after a sending off and two goals," the former Alaves coach said, quoted by the BBC. "This is football.

"West Ham are a strong team and they won a lot of balls in our box. It was a nice game to see, but difficult for a manager to be in."

Southampton host Wolves in the EFL Cup on Wednesday in their next outing, before travelling to Huddersfield in the Premier League next weekend.