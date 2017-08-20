PSG Full-Back Serge Aurier Hints at Tottenham Transfer on Instagram

Paris-Saint Germain right-back Serge Aurier has dropped a hint on social media that he could be set for a move to Tottenham.

The Ivorian defender is expected to leave his club this summer, with a number of potential suitors reportedly lining up a transfer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Aurier, while Spurs were last week said to have agreed personal terms with the player.

How interested the North London club truly are in the 24-year-old is not clear, although his social media antics have suggested that a move could be on the horizon.

Aurier caught the attention of Tottenham fans on Instagram after liking an image of a number of players linked with the Premier League side.

"Who will be next in joining Sanchez at Tottenham?" the caption read, alongside a picture of Juan Foyth, Keita Balde, Pape Cheikh Diop, Davinson Sanchez, Ross Barkley and, of course, Aurier.

"Who will be next in joining Sanchez at Tottenham?" the caption read, alongside a picture of Juan Foyth, Keita Balde, Pape Cheikh Diop, Davinson Sanchez, Ross Barkley and, of course, Aurier.

It's hardly confirmation that the full-back is on his way to White Hart Lane in the coming days, although it's certainly an interesting development.





It could be that Aurier and his team are simply trying to manufacture what looks like interest from Spurs to ensure a deal goes ahead elsewhere.





Or maybe he is set for a transfer to Tottenham, despite Mauricio Pochettino's likely reservations over some of his previous controversies.

All will be revealed in the coming weeks.