Two goals from Marcos Alonso ensured that Spurs' first Premier League game at Wembley ended in defeat.

Chelsea's left back scored a stunning free kick in the first half before an own goal from Michy Batshuayi looked to have salvaged a point for Spurs. Alonso would pop up with the winner though just two minutes from time.

Police restrictions meant Wembley wasn't full but there was a terrific pre-match atmosphere at the home of football. Every Spurs fan was giving a flag as they tried to make Wembley feel like home as much as possible.

The visitors started well and should have been ahead on four minutes when Alvaro Morata headed wide from six yards out. Some nerves were on show within the Tottenham side as Lloris very nearly gifted the Spaniard an open goal.

Andreas Christensen had replaced the suspended Gary Cahill at the back for Chelsea and he failed to track the run of Dele Alli but the England international fired over the bar.

Spurs worked their back into the game after a shaky start and Dembele went close with a long range effort.

Chelsea went ahead on 24 minutes though, thanks to a wonderful free kick from Marcos Alonso that gave Lloris no chance.

Harry Kane continued his August scoring woes in the first half with Courtois denying him from close range and he went close again as he failed to connect with a teasing Eriksen free kick. The 24-year old then struck the post after some wonderful build-up play from Victor Wanyama.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Despite being the better side, Spurs were behind at Wembley once again at the break.

The second half began with a moment of controversy as Jan Vertonghen clattered into Victor Moses, the Belgian was given a yellow card with the Chelsea players thinking it should have been more.

Chelsea opted to sit back and protect their lead, hitting their hosts on the counter attack when they could. Willian produced a fine run, finding Alvaro Morata but again Chelsea's new signing couldn't convert the chance. Spurs continued to allow Willian time and space and the Brazilian had an effort hit the post.

Chelsea then brought on Michy Batshauyi for Morata and he would have an immediate impact. From a Spurs free kick, Batshauyi rose superbly and headed past Courtois and into his net, giving Spurs their first Premier League goal in their temporary home.

A twist would follow as a mistake from Wanyama allowed Chelsea to break away. Pedro found Alonso who scored his second goal past Lloris. The Frenchman will have been disappointed to have been beaten at his near post, sparking wild scenes on the Chelsea bench.

The Blues saw out four minutes of stoppage time to secure their first win of the season.