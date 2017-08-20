Swansea Close to Signing Hull's Sam Clucas as Jose Mourinho Urges Paul Clement to Spend

Swansea are close to confirming the signing of Hull midfielder Sam Clucas, after the player impressed during Hull's ill-fated 2016-17 Premier League season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist as the Tigers were relegated to the Championship.

The Swans recently sold star man Gylfi Sigurdsson to Premier League rivals Everton and supporters of the Welsh club remain hopeful that funds will be reinvested into the side that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

A recent bid of £12m from Swansea for Clucas was rejected, but Hull manager Leonid Slutsky told BBC Sport that the the 26-year-old is "preparing to play for another club".

Swansea have been urged to splash out in the transfer window by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who guided the Red Devils to a 4-0 victory over Paul Clement's side thanks to goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Mourinho said: "I hope that the £45m is to spend, he [Swansea manager Paul Clement] did good work last season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"He has one point after two matches, one of them against one of the top six or seven teams [Southampton] so it is not a drama, so keep going."

Sigurdsson was arguably Swansea's best player last season, contributing nine goals and 13 assists in 38 Premier League appearances as Swansea 15th after flirting with relegation for much of the campaign.

The Iceland international could be replaced at Swansea with West Brom winger Nacer Chadli, while Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony and Stoke midfielder Joe Allen have also been linked with returns to the Liberty Stadium.