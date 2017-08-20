Theirry Henry Warns Tottenham Over Lack of Transfers and Dangers of New Stadiums

Arsenal legend Theirry Henry believes that Tottenham need to win trophies or risk losing their best players.

While Tottenham have finished third and second in the past two Premier League seasons, Mauricio Pochettino's side have not won a competition since the League Cup back in 2008.

Kyle Walker recently departed for Manchester City, while Danny Rose has been vocal about his disapproval of his club's lack of action in the transfer window, and Henry believes Spurs need to pay their first-team stars more or risk losing them to their rivals.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He told the Sun: "At some point, if you don’t match the wages on offer at other clubs, and don’t bring titles, it’s going to be difficult to keep Rose, Dier, Harry Kane and Dele Alli.





"Tottenham have an amazing starting 11 — but do they have an amazing squad?

"Signing Davinson Sanchez from Ajax is a start, but only a start. He’s a defender and Spurs have the best defence anyway. There are other areas that need improving.

"If those guys don’t win stuff and are still on way less wages — although don’t get me wrong, it’s still massive money for everyone else — they are going to start looking at other options.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"They’re not my rules. They are just THE rules.

"You might have one season where you surprise people but, if you want to be among the big clubs, then you have to act like one. That is why this season is so important for Tottenham."

Spurs will play their home games at Wembley this season as developments for the club's new stadium continue and Henry cited Arsenal's previous ground troubles in offering words of caution.

He added: "I know moving to the new stadium is part of a plan to build long-lasting success. But spending a season at Wembley brings its own problems.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Rival teams raise their game at such a famous stadium and the atmosphere is different.

"When teams move to a new stadium, they struggle. Arsenal did not have a great record when we first went to the Emirates.

"At least Spurs will be playing every home game at Wembley. They will get used to it — the question is, how quickly?

"Chelsea will try to take advantage of that today. Second game or not, it doesn’t matter.