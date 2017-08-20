Soccer

Timothy Fosu-Mensah Admits He Still Has a Lot to Learn After 'Painful' Defeat to Liverpool

an hour ago

A goal in the last 20 minutes of the game on Saturday was enough to compound Crystal Palace to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. 

While the team and more importantly Frank de Boer will be looking at ways to correct the slow start to the season, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has stated that he has a lot to learn personally.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Speaking to the Crystal Palace website, he said: “I am 19 years old and so to be playing at this level is good for my development but I am the first to admit I have a lot to learn and am willing to do that. I listen to all the advice I get on a daily basis from the coaching staff and look to improve my game as time goes on."

The youngster, signed on loan from Manchester United has made a promising start at Selhurst Park, but has been made to feel very welcome, which will only help his progress. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“Everyone at the club has made me welcome since the first day and I have enjoyed the time I have been here so far.”

Despite the two losses on the bounce, the 19-year-old remains confident the results will turn around.

He stated: "You play football to win games so you go out there looking for three points and today we showed great spirit and we know we have quality in this team so it shouldn’t be a major issue and we will definitely be getting the results very soon."

