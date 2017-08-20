Soccer

West Brom Board Sanction Move for Spurs Defender Kevin Wimmer But Decision Now in Tony Pulis' Hands

31 minutes ago

West Brom's board have sanctioned the £15m transfer of Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer, but the decision to complete the deal is now in Tony Pulis' hands, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

The Baggies boss will now make the choice whether or not to use a sizeable portion of the club's remaining budget on the centre-back.

The Austria international is set to leave Spurs following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a record £42m.

Wimmer has also been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Stoke City and Crystal Palace, but West Brom are reportedly on the verge of securing his signature.

Pulis stressed after his side's victory against Burnley on Saturday that the club needed to bring in players of a better calibre than those currently in their squad.

"We have to bring in players that are going to improve us and give us competition; that's what we need," he said. "They have to be better than what we've got - that's the most important thing.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"In years gone by this club have signed a lot of players who have just been signed, I think, for the sake of filling spaces. We can't do that and we must not do that.

"Even if it's a smaller squad, we've got to have quality and we've got to have people who are going to improve the team, not just people who are going to join the back of the animal and take a ride."

The 24-year-old joined Tottenham from FC Koln in Germany in 2015, but has struggled to establish himself at White Hart Lane.

