Arsenal Fans Reveal the Player They Most Want Arsene Wenger to Sell This Summer

Arsene Wenger has made no secret of his desire to offload several players from his bloated Arsenal squad this summer, and yet many of those clogging up the wage bill still remain on the books.

Arsenal fans are not the type to keep quiet if they have an opinion they want heard, and over 31,000 have had their say on which Arsenal player they would most like to sell before the window slams shut.

Image by Matt Verri

In what is the first, and will likely prove to be the last, individual award of his career, Carl Jenkinson has swept up 27% of the vote to top the charts and be crowned the winner of the poll.

Fans got their wish to an extent as well, with the club announcing on Monday that Jenkinson will be joining Birmingham on loan for the season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Jenkinson edged out Lucas Perez by the slenderest of margins, who got 26% of the vote, and the striker looks near certain to leave this summer and return to Deportivo after a tough first season at Arsenal. An honourable mention too to Jack Wilshere, who looks set to disappoint the 16% of fans and remain at the club as he tries to finally overcome his injury problems.

Joel Campbell and Theo Walcott both received 11% of the vote, with Campbell's potential move away from the club in the final year of his contract scuppered by a serious knee injury last month while on international duty.

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

In last place, and probably the happiest of all those involved in this poll, is Calum Chambers with just 8% of fans wanting to see the back of Chambers this summer. Arsenal's dreadful defending and the sight of two left-backs at centre-back has probably inspired this, with fans crying out for work to be done in defence.

After a rather dodgy start to the season, Gunners fans' attentions are moving away from selling players and towards potential additions who could transform the fortunes of the club. However, 27% of fans will be pleased with Monday's news regarding the exit, even if it is only on a loan, of Carl Jenkinson.