Arsenal Hoping to Persuade Wantaway Midfielder to Stay With Lucrative New 4-Year Contract Offer

Arsenal are believed to have made their midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a lucrative new contract offer, as the player continues to assess his options in the final year of his contract. The 24-year-old is yet to commit his future to the Gunners, having struggled to hold down a regular first-team place in Arsène Wenger's side.

As reported by the Daily Star, the north London club are trying desperately to fend off the much publicised interest Chelsea have shown in the player, and hope a new four-year deal worth £125k per-week will be enough to convince the tenacious talent to stay. The ex-Southampton prodigy is now in his seventh season with the club, having made 196 appearances.

Happy 24th birthday to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



195 games 🏃

3 FA Cups 🏆🏆🏆

3 Community Shields 🏆🏆🏆



In his 7th season with Arsenal. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pFsjG2d6r5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not alone in his perilous contractual position, with star players Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil also in the final year of their deals with the club. Wenger will be desperate to keep his most talented players in his squad, and will need to make considerable improvements in their contract terms if they are to commit their futures to the Emirates Stadium.

A move to Chelsea could suit the England international, who has struggled to find a consistent position on the pitch since joining the Gunners in 2011. The Blues are in need of a new wing-back, and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the perfect option. Blessed with strength, power and pace, the player has exactly the right attributes to be moulded into a top-quality wing-back.

Arsenal continued their shaky start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, following up their nervy 4-3 opening day victory against Leicester City with a 1-0 loss away to Stoke City. Wenger's men traditionally struggle on their travels to the West Midlands side, having now won just twice in their last nine trips to the Britannia Stadium.