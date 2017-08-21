​Arsene Wenger Warns Alexis Sanchez’s Return to the Side May Not Solve Gunners' Goalscoring Problems

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has warned his players that Alexis Sanchez’s return from injury may not immediately solve their goalscoring problems, according to The Mirror.

Sanchez is still recovering from an abdominal injury he sustained against Liverpool Sunday and the Gunners have looked uninspired in the 28-year-old’s absence.

Arsene Wenger admits Alexis Sanchez might be below his best when he returns @JPercyTelegraph https://t.co/v6N4oC7Qu9 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 20, 2017

The Chilean was superb last season bagging 30 goals in all competitions, but has voiced his intention to leave the club.

The former Barcelona man has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, but after rejecting Arsenal’s latest offer of a contract extension, the talismanic forward may be able to leave for free this summer.

The Gunners set their fans tongues wagging with a 4-3 opening day win over Leicester, a result which suggested the addition of £52m summer signing Alexandre Lacazette may have finally reinvigorated the North London side.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But optimism turned to frustration this week and Arsene Wenger was left visibly irked at his side’s failure to take their chances during their 1-0 defeat at Stoke on Saturday.

However, speaking to the press following the defeat at the Britannia Stadium, Arsene Wenger warned that return of the Chile international won’t solve all of Arsenal’s problems.





He said: “We’ll see how he goes through the week, he’s not played for a long time.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We will prepare him well. He was out with a muscular strain and hopefully he will survive the tests first before he comes back.

“He’s not played now for six weeks and it’s difficult to be at your best in the first game straight away.”