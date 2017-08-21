Soccer

​Arsene Wenger Warns Alexis Sanchez’s Return to the Side May Not Solve Gunners' Goalscoring Problems

33 minutes ago

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has warned his players that Alexis Sanchez’s return from injury may not immediately solve their goalscoring problems, according to The Mirror.

Sanchez is still recovering from an abdominal injury he sustained against Liverpool Sunday and the Gunners have looked uninspired in the 28-year-old’s absence.

The Chilean was superb last season bagging 30 goals in all competitions, but has voiced his intention to leave the club.

The former Barcelona man has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, but after rejecting Arsenal’s latest offer of a contract extension, the talismanic forward may be able to leave for free this summer.

The Gunners set their fans tongues wagging with a 4-3 opening day win over Leicester, a result which suggested the addition of £52m summer signing Alexandre Lacazette may have finally reinvigorated the North London side.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But optimism turned to frustration this week and Arsene Wenger was left visibly irked at his side’s failure to take their chances during their 1-0 defeat at Stoke on Saturday.

However, speaking to the press following the defeat at the Britannia Stadium, Arsene Wenger warned that return of the Chile international won’t solve all of Arsenal’s problems.


He said: “We’ll see how he goes through the week, he’s not played for a long time.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We will prepare him well. He was out with a muscular strain and hopefully he will survive the tests first before he comes back.

“He’s not played now for six weeks and it’s difficult to be at your best in the first game straight away.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters