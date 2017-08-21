Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona 'Need Players' After Sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Barcelona 'need players' to provide more options after the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The club's new coach got off to a winning start in La Liga on Sunday with a 2-0 Nou Camp victory over Real Betis, without Neymar or Luis Suarez.

Valverde called on Gerard Deulofeu and Pablo Alcacer to play alongside Lionel Messi in attack, but he has stressed the importance of making signings before the close of the transfer window.

"In the end, no matter how you play, the style is still the same and we need players to help us," he said, quoted by Marca.

"We have lost some depth with Neymar leaving and we need to look at getting that back. We must always be together to help each other in good positions and, of course, be well organised in defence."

Valverde also revealed that Messi could be utilised as a false nine in future having impressed in the role against Betis.

"It is one of the possibilities that we looked at, having him act as a false nine to take advantage of the speed of Pace [Alcacer] and [Gerard] Deulofeu in wide areas," the former Athletic Bilbao coach said.

"We already tried it during pre-season and I thought it helped us as overall we were good and dominated the game.

"I think we showed we can certainly use Messi in that way but I'm not going to tell opposing teams all of our plans but it is an advantage for us that we can use him there.

"A lot depends on the position and the situation but everyone has the freedom to attack. We are always looking for players to reach scoring positions, which can be done from various areas."