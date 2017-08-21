Fernandinho Hails the Impact of Manchester City's New Signings Ahead of Clash Against Everton

After a summer off high profile recruitment and acquisitions, Manchester City's new signings are adapting well to life at the Etihad, according to Fernandinho.

Pep Guardiola has introduced five new faces to his setup at Manchester City, bringing in Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Bernardo Silva, costing the Citizens a combined total of over £200m.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

As Guardiola's men prepare for their first home game of the new Premier League campaign against Everton, Fernandinho has spoken out on just how well City's new boys have settled in at the club.

Speaking in an interview, as reported by the Manchester City club website, he said: "We have been together for one month already. There are many players that have been here with Pep Guardiola from last season, we already know the way he likes to play.

"The new players that have joined the squad are learning, and they are intelligent players who get it very quickly. That's not a problem at all.

"Of course, it will take some time to get everybody together.

"All of them [the new signings] are good. They showed it in their previous teams and we hope all of them can make the difference for us."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

With a host of new signings to help build upon their success last season, many are tipping City to with the Premier League for the third time as they look to claim their first title since 2014.

City will be looking to continue their winning ways in their next game against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, coming off the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in game week one.